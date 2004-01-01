Arsenal Expected to Lodge Bid for Feyenoord Youngster Orkun Kokcu

Arsenal's interest in Feyenoord teenager Orkun Kokcu has been described as 'very serious', with the Gunners expected to make a formal offer for his services very soon.





Kokcu was a regular for Feyenoord before play was halted due to the coronavirus. The midfielder, who is capable with both feet and already has an excellent understanding of the game, started 21 of his side's 26 games in the Eredivisie, chipping in with two goals and four assists in that time.





The 19-year-old's performances haven't gone unnoticed, with a number of top European clubs showing an interest in him. Arsenal are one of those clubs, with Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat confirming that there is interest in him, but no formal offer had yet been received.





Martijn Krabbendam of Voetbal (via Football Oranje) has now reported that Arsenal have been working on a deal for 'a long time' and, as a result, an official transfer offer is set to be made. However, Kokcu is continuing to attract attention from elsewhere.





Krabbendam said: “It’s very serious. They have been working on it for a long time. This also applies to Sevilla, who are very interested. The transfer is slowly being prepared and then the offer must eventually come.





"That is not this week, but I expect Arsenal to come up with something, otherwise they would have done all that work for nothing.“





Krabbendam went on to suggest that the sale of Kokcu could be beneficial for Feyenoord, leading him to believe that the Rotterdam club's director is open to selling him. He continued: “He [Feyenoord director Frank Arnesen] can use the money in the composition of the new selection and thereby restore order.”





It has previously been said that Arsenal are willing to spend between €20m and €30m as they look to win the race for the talented teenager's signature.





