Arsenal 'exploring the opportunity' to sign Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal remain interested in signing Lautaro Martinez from cash-strapped Inter this summer.

The 23-year-old has earned a fearsome reputation over the past two seasons, netting 38 goals, and key to his success has been his relationship with strike partner Romelu Lukaku - the pair firing Inter to the Serie A title last term.

Although I Nerazzurri would prefer to keep hold of one half of the LuLu duo, they remain under pressure to stabilise their finances over the coming months.

Their short term future is secure thanks to the sale of Achraf Hakimi to Paris Saint-Germain and several injections of cash, but Inter still have some way to go before they reach their target of bringing running costs down by 15% to 20%.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal could try and make the most of this. The Gunners are big fans of the Argentine and have already enquired about his availability. Martinez himself would be open to the move if Inter agreed to let him depart.

Lukaku, Christian Eriksen and Alexis Sanchez are all believed to earn significantly more than him and a Premier League move would see his wages shoot up. Martinez had been in line for a new contract, only for Inter’s financial problems and his change of agent to throw that into jeopardy.

It is understood that although Inter have previously expressed interest in Hector Bellerin, they would not be open to a player plus cash deal. Arsenal would therefore need to move players on - most likely Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah - before submitting a bid.

Tottenham have also been credited with an interest in Martinez. However, this is likely only a contingency plan in case Harry Kane departs for Manchester City. Elsewhere, Arsenal remain keen on signing a creative midfielder with Martin Odegaard and James Maddison both in their sights.