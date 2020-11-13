Arsenal 'Exploring' Ways of Financing Deal for RB Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai

Arsenal are 'exploring' ways of financing a deal for RB Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai, and are looking to pay his release clause in yearly instalments rather than triggering it with an upfront sum.

The 20-year-old is enjoying an extremely strong start to the 2020/21 season, with five goals and nine assists to his name already in just 13 appearances. The 2019/20 Austrian Bundesliga Player of the Season also has two goals to his name in the Champions League so far this term, with one of these strikes coming against Atletico Madrid.

Szoboszlai netted against Atletico | DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Szoboszlai's performances have - understandably - led to talk over his future, with a number of top clubs beginning to show an interest. Arsenal are one of these clubs looking to secure the services of the versatile midfielder, and the Mirror now report that they are exploring ways to structure a deal for the player.

The Salzburg man has a £23m release clause inserted into his contract, but the Gunners are currently looking into the possibility of paying this sum over three years rather than as an upfront fee. Mikel Arteta is desperately in need of a creative spark, particularly with Mesut Ozil being frozen out, and Szoboszlai could be an excellent addition, considering his age and versatility.

However, the north Londoners will face major competition from elsewhere for his signature. Indeed, 90min recently learned that Arsenal will now need to fight off most of Europe for the talented Hungarian after they failed to strike a deal during the last transfer window.

We told you to remember him. ?



Dominik Szoboszlai's late goal has sent Hungary to the Euros! https://t.co/Ps2IWFX5wQ — 90min (@90min_Football) November 13, 2020

The likes of of Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Wolves, Leicester and Everton have all been keeping a close eye on him, while Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid, PSG and Borussia Dortmund among others have also been tracking his development.

It remains to be seen where the talented youngster will end up, but at just 20 years of age and with a release clause of just £23m, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a number of clubs step up their efforts to sign him as the winter window fast approaches.