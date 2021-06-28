Arsenal eye bargain move for Italy striker Andrea Belotti

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs said to be battling for the bargain signature of Italy striker Andrea Belotti this summer.

The Torino forward is currently representing his country at Euro 2020 but speculation regarding where he'll be playing his club football next season is rife. Arsenal famously saw a substantial offer - believed to be in the region of £55m - turned down for the player a few seasons ago, but it according to Tuttosport they've reignited their interest.

The Italian site claims that AC Milan, Napoli, Roma and Fiorentina are also considering moves for Belotti and if the Gunners are to get their man, they'll need to convince him a move to the Premier League would be the right one.

Torino experienced a very difficult 2020/21 season, finishing 17th in the Italian top-flight, just four points clear of the drop zone. Having signed for the club from Palermo in 2015, Belotti has remained in Turin despite interest from all over Europe in recent years, scoring an impressive 105 goals in 228 appearances.

Following a very disappointing season, coupled with the impact of the global pandemic, Torino may need to cash in on their star man in order to fund a much needed rebuild as well as stabilise their position financially.

Tuttosport claim that Torino would accept offers as low as £26m for 27-year-old Belotti, whose contract is up in 2022, while former Liverpool and Sunderland man Fabio Borini is already being lined up as a replacement.

The Gunners' previous concrete interest in Belotti came just prior to them turning their attentions to Alexandre Lacazette whom they went on to sign. With the Frenchman heading into the final year of his Arsenal contract, the north London club may be tempted into selling him this summer and signing the Italian as a replacement.

Heading into the summer there were concerns with regards to how Arsenal club would fund any significant transfer business. However, 90min understands that the Gunners are willing to break the bank to overhaul the squad through the restructuring of existing debt as well as borrowing further.