Arsenal Eye Cut-Price Bid for Amiens Striker Serhou Guirassy as Agent Predicts 'Bargain' Move

Arsenal are keen on Amiens forward Serhou Guirassy, who is expected to leave the French side after they were relegated from Ligue 1.





The Gunners are expected to be operating with limited funds once the summer transfer window opens, and bolstering their forward line is thought to be on the club's to-do list.





Star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been tipped to leave, while Alexandre Lacazette - who has recently propelled himself into the limelight for all the wrong reasons - could also be offloaded after an underwhelming campaign, Because of that, the Daily Mail state that Guirassy is being considered as a potential alternative.





The 24-year-old only joined Amiens last summer for £5m and impressed many by bagging nine goals and one assist in his 23 appearances, although that wasn't enough to help his side avoid relegation. They sat 19th when football was postponed, and the decision to cancel the season has sealed their drop to Ligue 2.





That has prompted rumours that Guirassy will be sold on this summer, with Bournemouth and West Ham United also understood to be keen, and agent Mark McKay admitted that the forward could be a real bargain for any side this summer.





"A number of clubs in England and across Europe have shown an interest in Serhou after he performed so well for Amiens," McKay said.





"In the current climate due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic clubs might not be able to pay huge transfer fees like they used to and in that respect Serhou could prove to be a bargain in this window.





"Serhou's preference has always been to play in the English Premier League, but Amiens will evaluate all offers that come in for him and make a decision from there."





Arsenal fans may already be aware of Guirassy, having come up against the Frenchman during the 2017/18 Europa League group stage. Then with German side Köln, Guirassy was accused of diving to win a penalty which he went on to convert and condemn the Gunners to a 1-0 loss.





While Guirassy could come cheap, there is a chance that Arsenal may have some more funds to play with.





Aubameyang has been heavily linked with a move to either Barcelona, Inter or Chelsea, while Lacazette has attracted interest from Atlético Madrid, and selling either would raise a decent amount of money to pursue other targets.





