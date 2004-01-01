Arsenal eye move for Houssem Aouar but must sell first

Arsenal are keen on signing Lyon talisman Houssem Aouar this summer, but the Gunners must first offload some of their own stars before making a move for the midfielder.

The 23-year-old has caught the eye for the Ligue 1 side again this season and his performances in the 2019/20 edition of the Champions League were evidence that he can deliver on the biggest of stages.

Aouar could leave Lyon this summer | Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

According to ESPN, Arsenal are one of several clubs monitoring Aouar this summer in case the opportunity to sign the Lyon man arises. In fact, he could be available for as little as €25m, should his club decide to cash in.

However, the north London outfit will have to sell some of their own stars before attempting to sign the France international, as they are in dire need of reducing the wage bill and generating some income from player sales.

Matteo Guendouzi has already left the Emirates for Marseille, while Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are both expected to depart this summer. Mikel Arteta's determination to overhaul the midfield means he will also be looking to add some fresh faces to the centre of the pitch, especially after Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos returned to Real Madrid at the end of their loan spells.

These outgoings could make space for the arrival of a new midfielder, and while Arsenal have been linked with a move for Renato Sanches - who said he was 'awaiting' the Gunners' 'invitation' - the name of Aouar is now on their radar, too.

It appears that the Lyon star is also prepared to test himself in new surroundings, after he failed to turn up for pre-season training at the start of the month, having been left disappointed by the club's inability to hold onto star player Memphis Depay.

Lyon could be prepared to accept a bid of €25m for Aouar, making the Frenchman an intriguing prospect for several European giants. Indeed, if Arsenal are to land the services of the midfielder, they would have to fight off competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Juventus, who can offer the luxury of Champions League football next season.