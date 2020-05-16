Arsenal Eye Unlikely £20m Nicolás Tagliafico Deal With Argentine Allowed to Leave Ajax

Arsenal have had their interest piqued in Ajax's Nicolás Tagliafico after it emerged there is an agreement in place between the player and his club to allow him to leave should an acceptable offer arrive this summer.





Tagliafico has emerged as one of Europe's best left-backs over the past few seasons, playing an integral role in the Dutch side's remarkable run to the Champions League semi-finals in the previous campaign.





His goals and assists from defence make for kind reading too, which is probably why he's been linked to the likes of Chelsea, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid recently.





According to The Sun, the Argentine has an agreement in place with Ajax to allow him to pursue a career elsewhere should a fee of around £20m come in, with it thought that the Premier League ranks high on his list of destinations.





That has apparently caught Mikel Arteta's attention, who wants to bolster his squad ahead of next season. Yet, it's a move that really doesn't add up.





The Sun's line about signing Tagliafico to allow Bukayo Saka to play in his natural forward spot doesn't have much backing, simply because the reason for Saka playing in the left-back position this term was due to injuries to the Gunners' two regular players in that position: Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.





It's also added that there are fears over Tierney's long-term fitness given his two most recent injury setbacks, but both of those were completely unrelated and Arteta has spoke in glowing terms about the Scot's fitness and dedication in recent weeks.





Coronavirus' impact on Arsenal's finances aside, the £20m price tag would still be a bizarre figure for the club to stump up. Tierney cost £25m, so unless Kolasinac was to be sold, then there is really no scope or logic in such a deal.





If the club were to make another signing at full-back then soon-to-be free agent Layvin Kurzawa's name would be more attractive due to the simple fact he won't command any transfer fee. Furthermore, with just one recognised right-back at the club, Hector Bellerin, then surely Arteta's eyes are elsewhere this summer.





