Arsenal Eyeing Summer Move for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey

​Arsenal have placed Thomas Partey high on their list of summer transfer targets, as Mikel Arteta views the Ghanaian as a central figure to his forthcoming rebuild. 

It's all been a bit all over the place on the pitch for the Gunners of late. They have found a bit of form in the league, clawing themselves back into contention for the European spots with three consecutive wins, but their exit from the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos was as good a sign as any that there remains a characteristic fragility about the squad. 


One way to amend that? The recruitment of a bona fide, tried and tested midfield hard man. And that's what they would be getting in Partey, who has been a relentlessly effective force in the heart of the Atleti midfield in recent seasons. 

Thomas Partey,Sergi Darder

Efficient both as a ball-winner and a ball-carrier, ​The Telegraph report that ​Arsenal see him as the ideal option to add some steel to their central midfield options which are, on the whole, a little lightweight and inconsistent. 


Granit Xhaka's improvement since Arteta took charge has been notable, but Lucas Torreira has struggled with injuries, while Matteo Guendouzi has yet to nail down a spot under Arteta after ​reports of a fall-out last month. 


It's easy to see why Arsenal would be keen on Partey then, as he is a far more physically imposing and steadily reliable option than any of their current central midfield players. The Telegraph note that he has a release clause of around £45m, and that his performances in the ​Champions League have been enough to convince Arteta of his pedigree.

Sadio Mane,Thomas Partey

​Atletico are said to have received formal interest from an unnamed English club, and that squares with ​reports from last month claiming that Arsenal had reached out to the player's representatives to discuss a move. 


Source : 90min

