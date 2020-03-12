Arsenal Eyeing Summer Move for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey

Arsenal have placed Thomas Partey high on their list of summer transfer targets, as Mikel Arteta views the Ghanaian as a central figure to his forthcoming rebuild.
It's all been a bit all over the place on the pitch for the Gunners of late. They have found a bit of form in the league, clawing themselves back into contention for the European spots with three consecutive wins, but t
It's easy to see why Arsenal would be keen on Partey then, as he is a far more physically imposing and steadily reliable option than any of their current central midfield players. The Telegraph note that he has a release clause of around £45m, and that his performances in the Champions League have been enough to convince Arteta of his pedigree.
Atletico are said to have received formal interest from an unnamed English club, and that squares with reports from last month claiming that Arsenal had reached out to the player's representatives to discuss a move.
Source : 90min