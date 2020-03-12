Arsenal Eyeing Summer Move for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey

​Arsenal have placed Thomas Partey high on their list of summer transfer targets, as Mikel Arteta views the Ghanaian as a central figure to his forthcoming rebuild.

It's all been a bit all over the place on the pitch for the Gunners of late. They have found a bit of form in the league, clawing themselves back into contention for the European spots with three consecutive wins, but t heir exit from the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos was as good a sign as any that there remains a characteristic fragility about the squad.





One way to amend that? The recruitment of a bona fide, tried and tested midfield hard man. And that's what they would be getting in Partey, who has been a relentlessly effective force in the heart of the Atleti midfield in recent seasons.

Efficient both as a ball-winner and a ball-carrier, ​The Telegraph report that ​Arsenal see him as the ideal option to add some steel to their central midfield options which are, on the whole, a little lightweight and inconsistent.





Granit Xhaka's improvement since Arteta took charge has been notable, but Lucas Torreira has struggled with injuries, while Matteo Guendouzi has yet to nail down a spot under Arteta after ​reports of a fall-out last month.





It's easy to see why Arsenal would be keen on Partey then, as he is a far more physically imposing and steadily reliable option than any of their current central midfield players. The Telegraph note that he has a release clause of around £45m, and that his performances in the ​Champions League have been enough to convince Arteta of his pedigree.

​Atletico are said to have received formal interest from an unnamed English club, and that squares with ​reports from last month claiming that Arsenal had reached out to the player's representatives to discuss a move.