Arsenal Eyeing Up Two Strikers This Summer Amid Continued Alexandre Lacazette Speculation

Arsenal are considering moves for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele and Napoli frontman

Arkadiusz Milik, as speculation continues over the future of Alexandre Lacazette.





Dembele was in fine form prior to the Ligue 1 season being cancelled last month, finishing the campaign with 16 goals in 27 appearances. Milik's scoring form has also been impressive, the Pole has managed nine goals in just 16 Serie A games.





Olympique Lyonnais v FC Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

With Lacazette linked with a move to Inter by French outlet L'Equipe, Mikel Arteta is thought to be eyeing up the pair as potential replacements.





However, the Nerazzurri will only consider bringing in the Gunners forward if they lose Lautaro Martinez to Barcelona in the summer - which seems increasingly likely. A source told 90min earlier this month that Barça are confident of getting their man and are planning on offloading several players in order to fund the move.





If that deal goes through it could trigger a chain reaction of other transfers, starting with Lacazette departing for Inter. The Frenchman - who has managed seven goals in 20 Premier League games this season - is not thought to be keen on the move, but Arsenal are open to moving him on as they know any transfer business this summer will have to be funded by player sales.





He has already been used as a bargaining chip in the club's attempts to sign Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid as his contract - which expires in two years time - shows no signs of being extended.





If Lacazette does opt to move away from the Emirates Stadium, Dembele is being considered as his replacement. They will face significant competition to sign the former Celtic man, with Manchester United reported to be interested in a £60m move earlier this month.





Another option is Millik who according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Daily Star) should be available for less than the £45m the Gunners stand to gain from selling Lacazette.



