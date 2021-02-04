Arsenal fail in David Luiz red card appeal - yet Jan Bednarek's is rescinded

Arsenal have been unsuccessful in their appeal against the red card David Luiz received at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

The Brazilian was dismissed in first-half stoppage time after he was adjudged to have fouled Willian Jose, subsequently denying a goalscoring opportunity. Wolves drew level from the resulting penalty and went on to win the game 2-1 thanks to a wonder-strike from Joao Moutinho.

Arsenal appealed the red card after reviewing the footage and Mikel Arteta, speaking to the press on Thursday morning, said he was 'very hopeful' of the decision being overturned.

However, the club have revealed their appeal was denied and they will be without the 33-year-old for their trip to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Their statement reads: "The Football Association have confirmed to us that the red card given to David Luiz on Tuesday against Wolverhampton Wanderers will stand.

"We have worked really hard to overturn David Luiz's red card. We presented our case to the FA but are disappointed that our appeal has been unsuccessful.

"We accept the FA's decision and continue our preparations for Saturday's match against Aston Villa.'

On the same night, Southampton's Jan Bednarek was dismissed in a similar incident involving Anthony Martial during his side's 9-0 loss, but the FA have overturned the Polish defender's red card and he will now be available for their trip to Newcastle.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is currently without a number of first-team players through injury and will no doubt be pleased.

The independent panel tasked with reviewing the incident found that the 24-year-old was wrongfully dismissed and, as such, his suspension was removed.