Arsenal fans gather outside Emirates for Stan Kroenke protest

A large group of Arsenal fans have gathered outside the Emirates to protest against Stan Kroenke's ownership.

The Gunners were one of six English sides who signed up to join the breakaway European Super League competition, which eventually crumbled on Tuesday after significant fan unrest and major threats from UEFA made it impossible.

Arsenal fans lighting up flares here and singing anti-Kroenke chants pic.twitter.com/bpCVKkWEXa — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 23, 2021

Director Josh Kroenke, son of Stan, addressed Arsenal fans in a forum on Thursday, in which he insisted that his father was not intending to sell his shares in the club as a result of the events, but it seems as though some supporters haven't taken that well.

A hefty number of fans travelled to the Emirates on Friday afternoon to hang up banners calling for Kroenke's head to roll. Anti-Kroenke chants could be heard clear as day, with some fans even setting off flares.

Fans called for Kroenke and his entire company to walk away from the club, clearly believing that the 73-year-old American's time at the Emirates needed to come to an end.

We want Kroenke out these lads tell me #KroenkeOut pic.twitter.com/NCgpq522OE — Layth (@laythy29) April 23, 2021

Kroenke has long been a divisive figure at Arsenal. His reluctance to spend money in the transfer market up until a few years ago has always left supporters frustrated, but that is only the beginning of the frustrations some supporters have towards the owner.

Seen by many as a businessman with very little interest in football, Kroenke has faced calls to sell up for years, but his attempt to lead Arsenal into the Super League appears to be the last straw for Gunners fans.

Josh Kroenke insisted that his family were still the right people to lead Arsenal into the future, urging fans who want signs of desire and commitment to wait and see their plans for the summer transfer window.

The director spent a large part of the forum asking fans to keep an open mind in terms of rebuilding their relationship with the club, but as you can see, his cries have fallen on deaf ears.

