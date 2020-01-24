Arsenal Fans Launch Breakaway Club After Growing Disillusioned With Team Direction

A group of Arsenal supporters are launching a new football club known as Dial Square FC having grown dissatisfied with the current direction of the north London club.
Formed in January,
Disgruntled Arsenal fans have launched a new team, it aims to participate in next season's Combined Counties Football League — the ninth tier of English football, the same division AFC Wimbledon entered in 2002
By @gunnerblog https://t.co/DtaMjMKFdL
Lifelong fan Stuart Morgan has started the initiative and has been one of the leading campaigners against Kroenke and the current direction of the club, in particular the American's apparent lack of interest in the Gunners.
“There’s been a steady disconnect for a lot of fans," he told The Athletic. "It stems from a range of things — from when football went all-ticket and all-seater, to the change of our badge, to moving from Highbury, to higher ticket prices, and to games being constantly moved for TV."
"For many fans, having a majority shareholder (now owner) who is rarely in the country let alone at games, and who has never really engaged with fans, was the final straw.”
Supporters' groups at Arsenal have attempted to improve matters at the club - including last summer's #WeCareDoYou movement on social media -
“The club has lost its identity in so many different ways,” he added. “This Arsenal team — the club, the set-up, the stadium — is nothing like it was in its heyday. It’s so commercialised… I sit in club level. It’s soulless, it’s lifeless… it’s not Arsenal Football Club. The reason I wanted to do this project is to go back to beginning, to try and get back to that original Arsenal."
Our vision for the future. Let's focus on football and winning!
Let’s focus on football and winning!https://t.co/Fampoxoim4#DialSquareReborn pic.twitter.com/EiXwvdkVoO
For their first season, Dial Square have reached an agreement with Abbey Rangers Football Club - based in Addlestone, Surrey - to share their ground as they look for a permanent home. The club
