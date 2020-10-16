Arsenal Fans React to Big Beefy Gabriel Martinelli's Return to Training

It's been seven months since young Brazilian forward Gabriel Martinelli has been seen on the pitch.

The Arsenal starlet went down with a knee injury in June – having not played since March, because of the state of the world – and had to undergo surgery, bringing an end to his hopes of making a real splash in Mikel Arteta's side after lockdown.

But the wait to see him back may be coming to an end.

Martinelli wasn't expected to see any action until 2021, but it appears as though he's recovered a little quicker than the club had expected.

While there's no time frame on his actual return just yet, Martinelli looks to be feeling good at the minute, and as many fans have noticed, he looks like he's been keeping busy in the weights room while he's been forced to watch on from the sidelines.

I see Martinelli is on that traore diet ??? — Geoff George (@ggeorge121) October 16, 2020

Martinelli looks like he has been hitting the gym hard. pic.twitter.com/P5QwOqpXY1 — ?? (@MakhanyaBG_) October 16, 2020

Martinelli don't even need to be a unit to be good, but now he's a full IKEA wardrobe, the boy is huge and I'm here for that, can't wait to see you back Gabi @g_martinelli01 ??? https://t.co/mnXFe3pj2Y — ??? (@WaiteReggie) October 15, 2020

Martinelli on that Goretzka gym plan pic.twitter.com/Nh5Ims8nqW — Tony (@Centravanti9) October 15, 2020

Martinelli managed 26 appearances in all competitions in his debut year at the Emirates Stadium, netting ten goals and offering up four assists for good measure.

That's just two goals fewer than starting striker Alexandre Lacazette managed all season, and it's clear to see that the Frenchman's lack of consistency has attracted the frustration of a large part of the Arsenal fan base.

Weirdly enough, Lacazette has scored in each of his three appearances this season, but that still hasn't stopped some fans from calling for Martinelli to replace him immediately.

Martinelli back in training. no more #9. tears in my eyes — genëral? #KroenkeOut (@generalxljk) October 16, 2020

Martinelli the only player that should be benching Laca if we play Auba outt wide — Kof ?? (@manlikekofie) October 16, 2020

Regardless of which player starts up front, Martinelli's return will give an extra edge to Arsenal's already exciting attack.

Mikel Arteta's side have managed eight goals in the Premier League already this season, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé and Bukayo Saka all getting in on the action, and fans will hope that it doesn't take long for Martinelli to join in the fun.

Martinelli with youngsters better than him pic.twitter.com/CteNLNL9fG — Vlad (@afcvlad) October 16, 2020

Gabriel Teodora Martinelli is back in training ??.. scenes I love to see — c l a u d i o (@claudiowangu) October 16, 2020

Something different about Martinelli now.



BEEFED UP!! pic.twitter.com/uS1K8IoDlW — Dimps ™ (@Dimpsin_) October 16, 2020

