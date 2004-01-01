Arsenal & Fiorentina reach 'initial agreement' over Dusan Vlahovic

Arsenal have held positive initial talks with Fiorentina over a deal for coveted striker Dusan Vlahovic, although the player and his representatives are in no rush to accept an offer.

The 21-year-old has been in sublime form this calendar year, rattling in 25 goals in just 35 Serie A appearances for the Viola and inevitably attracting plenty of interest from across the continent.

Arsenal are one of those sides to have been regularly linked with Vlahovic in recent months. The Gunners are said to want to bring the Serbia international in as early as January, and are willing to meet the Viola's €80m (£68.5m) valuation.

Sky Sports Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio goes as far as to suggest that the two clubs have found an 'initial agreement' after representatives from Fiorentina travelled to London this week, although he claims the striker and his agent are in no rush and are waiting to see what other proposals arrive.

It was revealed in October that Vhlahovic had rejected an offer to extend his contract with the Viola and become the highest-paid player in the club's history, leading them to slap an €80m price tag on his head.

The forward's current deal expires in 2023, so Fiorentina are keen find a solution as soon as possible in order to maximise their profits and plan for the future.

Arsenal will have no shortage of competition for Vlahovic's signature as he considers his options. 90min revealed in August that Tottenham had held talks with his representatives, while Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund have all been mentioned in dispatches.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new striker as Alexandre Lacazette's contract expires next summer and his future at the Emirates Stadium is uncertain, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is now 32.