Arsenal fixtures & results: 2022/23 season

The complete fixtures and results list for Arsenal during the 2022/23 season.
*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.
*All kick off times listed are 3pm BST/GMT, unless stated otherwise.
August
- 05/08/2022 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal (20:00)
- 13/08/2022 - Arsenal v Leicester City
- 20/08/2022 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
- 27/08/2022 - Arsenal v Fulham
- 30/08/2022 - Arsenal v Aston Villa (19:45)
September
- 03/09/2022 - Manchester United v Arsenal
- 10/09/2022 - Arsenal v Everton
- 17/09/2022 - Brentford v Arsenal
October
- 01/10/2022 - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
- 08/10/2022 - Arsenal v Liverpool
- 15/10/2022 - Leeds United v Arsenal
- 18/10/2022 - Arsenal v Manchester City (19:45)
- 22/10/2022 - Southampton v Arsenal
- 29/10/2022 - Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
November
- 05/11/2022 - Chelsea v Arsenal
- 12/11/2022 - Wolverhampton v Arsenal
December
- 26/12/2022 - Arsenal v West Ham United
- 31/12/2022 - Brighton v Arsenal
January
- 02/01/2023 - Arsenal v Newcastle United
- 14/01/2023 - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
- 21/01/2023 - Arsenal v Manchester United
February
- 04/02/2023 - Everton v Arsenal
- 11/02/2023 - Arsenal v Brentford
- 18/02/2023 - Aston Villa v Arsenal
March
- 04/03/2023 - Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
- 11/03/2023 - Fulham v Arsenal
- 18/03/2023 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace
April
- 01/04/2023 - Arsenal v Leeds United
- 08/04/2023 - Liverpool v Arsenal
- 15/04/2023 - West Ham United v Arsenal
- 22/04/2023 - Arsenal v Southampton
- 26/04/2023 - Manchester City v Arsenal (20:00)
- 29/04/2023 - Arsenal v Chelsea
May
- 06/05/2023 - Newcastle United v Arsenal
- 13/05/2023 - Arsenal v Brighton
- 20/05/2023 - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
- 28/05/2023 - Arsenal v Wolverhampton (16:00)
Source : 90min