Arsenal fixtures & results: 2022/23 season

The complete fixtures and results list for Arsenal during the 2022/23 season.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

*All kick off times listed are 3pm BST/GMT, unless stated otherwise.

August

05/08/2022 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal (20:00)

13/08/2022 - Arsenal v Leicester City

20/08/2022 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal

27/08/2022 - Arsenal v Fulham

30/08/2022 - Arsenal v Aston Villa (19:45)

September

03/09/2022 - Manchester United v Arsenal

10/09/2022 - Arsenal v Everton

17/09/2022 - Brentford v Arsenal

October

01/10/2022 - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

08/10/2022 - Arsenal v Liverpool

15/10/2022 - Leeds United v Arsenal

18/10/2022 - Arsenal v Manchester City (19:45)

22/10/2022 - Southampton v Arsenal

29/10/2022 - Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

November

05/11/2022 - Chelsea v Arsenal

12/11/2022 - Wolverhampton v Arsenal

December

26/12/2022 - Arsenal v West Ham United

31/12/2022 - Brighton v Arsenal

January

02/01/2023 - Arsenal v Newcastle United

14/01/2023 - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

21/01/2023 - Arsenal v Manchester United

February

04/02/2023 - Everton v Arsenal

11/02/2023 - Arsenal v Brentford

18/02/2023 - Aston Villa v Arsenal

March

04/03/2023 - Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth

11/03/2023 - Fulham v Arsenal

18/03/2023 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

April

01/04/2023 - Arsenal v Leeds United

08/04/2023 - Liverpool v Arsenal

15/04/2023 - West Ham United v Arsenal

22/04/2023 - Arsenal v Southampton

26/04/2023 - Manchester City v Arsenal (20:00)

29/04/2023 - Arsenal v Chelsea

May