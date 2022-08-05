 
Arsenal fixtures & results: 2022/23 season

The complete fixtures and results list for Arsenal during the 2022/23 season.

*Live TV broadcasts will be chosen for select Premier League games throughout the season, dates and/or kick-off times remain subject to change.

*All kick off times listed are 3pm BST/GMT, unless stated otherwise.

August

  • 05/08/2022 - Crystal Palace v Arsenal (20:00)
  • 13/08/2022 - Arsenal v Leicester City
  • 20/08/2022 - A.F.C. Bournemouth v Arsenal
  • 27/08/2022 - Arsenal v Fulham
  • 30/08/2022 - Arsenal v Aston Villa (19:45)

September

  • 03/09/2022 - Manchester United v Arsenal
  • 10/09/2022 - Arsenal v Everton
  • 17/09/2022 - Brentford v Arsenal

October

  • 01/10/2022 - Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
  • 08/10/2022 - Arsenal v Liverpool
  • 15/10/2022 - Leeds United v Arsenal
  • 18/10/2022 - Arsenal v Manchester City (19:45)
  • 22/10/2022 - Southampton v Arsenal
  • 29/10/2022 - Arsenal v Nottingham Forest

November

  • 05/11/2022 - Chelsea v Arsenal
  • 12/11/2022 - Wolverhampton v Arsenal

December

  • 26/12/2022 - Arsenal v West Ham United
  • 31/12/2022 - Brighton v Arsenal

January

  • 02/01/2023 - Arsenal v Newcastle United
  • 14/01/2023 - Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
  • 21/01/2023 - Arsenal v Manchester United

February

  • 04/02/2023 - Everton v Arsenal
  • 11/02/2023 - Arsenal v Brentford
  • 18/02/2023 - Aston Villa v Arsenal

March

  • 04/03/2023 - Arsenal v A.F.C. Bournemouth
  • 11/03/2023 - Fulham v Arsenal
  • 18/03/2023 - Arsenal v Crystal Palace

April

  • 01/04/2023 - Arsenal v Leeds United
  • 08/04/2023 - Liverpool v Arsenal
  • 15/04/2023 - West Ham United v Arsenal
  • 22/04/2023 - Arsenal v Southampton
  • 26/04/2023 - Manchester City v Arsenal (20:00)
  • 29/04/2023 - Arsenal v Chelsea

May

  • 06/05/2023 - Newcastle United v Arsenal
  • 13/05/2023 - Arsenal v Brighton
  • 20/05/2023 - Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
  • 28/05/2023 - Arsenal v Wolverhampton (16:00)

Source : 90min

