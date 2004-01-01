Arsenal Goalkeeper Bernd Leno Stretchered Off Following Horror Injury Against Brighton

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno looks set to miss the remainder of this season - and possibly a chunk of next campaign - after suffering a horrific knee injury against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.
The German shot-stopper was involved in a collision with Seagulls forward Neal Maupay towards the end of the first half, which left him screaming in pain on the turf, and requiring immediate medical attention.
Leno was then stretchered off and replaced by Emiliano Martinez, and there was a sense of growing concern over the severity of the injury which the Gunners' number one has suffered.
Arsenal were already handed a double blow in midweek, after duo Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari were both substituted after picking up knocks in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.
And this fresh blow could have a damaging effect on their season, given that Leno has been a star performer in this struggling side.
More to follow...
Source : 90min