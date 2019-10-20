Arsenal Handed Boost in Gabriel Magalhães Chase as Lille Defender Opens Door to Move

​Lille defender Gabriel Magalhães has refused to rule out a potential move to Arsenal, but did admit that he would love to move to the Premier League.





The Gunners have been tracking the 22-year-old this season and were even rumoured to have tried to sign him in January, only to be knocked back.

That move may have failed, but links to ​Arsenal have still persisted. ​Téléfoot specifically asked Gabriel about whether he would be interested in a move to the Emirates Stadium, and the Brazilian confessed it could happen.





"Maybe, I don't know," he said. "But I would love to play in the ​Premier League ."





Gabriel has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season and has proven to be one of the side's most important players. There are high hopes for the 22-year-old, and that potential has attracted interest from plenty of teams.

Alongside Arsenal, ​Everton are rumoured to be keen on bringing Gabriel to England, while there were also unconvincing reports linking him with a switch to ​Chelsea during the January ​transfer window.





​The Sun have previously noted that Arsenal are preparing a move for Gabriel in the summer, with Lille president Gérard Lopez holding out for £30m to part ways with the young defender.





The French side base that figure on the £27m which Arsenal paid for fellow youngster William Saliba last summer, believing that Gabriel has proven to be a similarly exciting talent during his breakout year.

The Gunners will know that they will likely have to pay that entire £30m, given Lopez's reputation as a tough negotiator. They already had to deal with him when they signed winger Nicolas Pépé for £72m in the summer, and they might be preparing themselves for round two.

Instead of Gabriel, Arsenal struck a loan deal for Flamengo's Pablo Marí in January, but they are expected to look for a permanent signing in the summer to play alongside Saliba, whose loan with Saint-Étienne will expire at the end of the season.

