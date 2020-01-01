Arsenal Hopeful FA Will Reduce Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's 3-Match Ban for Palace Red Card

​Arsenal are hopeful that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's three-match ban will be reduced after he was sent off during the club's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The Gabon international saw an initial yellow card upgraded by the Video Assistant Referee following his tackle on Max Meyer.

Arsenal are not going to appeal the decision to get Aubameyang's red card overturned, but Goal report that the club are hopeful his three-game ban will be reduced due to a handful of mitigating circumstances.

The Gunners believe that Aubameyang didn't use excessive force in the tackle and that it was only made to look worse during replays, while they're also confident that there are examples of similar challenges where the VAR hasn't intervened.





In recent weeks alone, Arsenal believe that Andrew Robertson should have been given a red card by the VAR for his tackle on Tottenham's Japhet Tanganga, while Mattéo Guendouzi and Nicolas Pépé have also been on the end of challenges which Arsenal believe should have resulted in sendings off if the same level of punishment was applied.





As things stand, Aubameyang won't be available for selection until next month as he will miss Premier League matches against Sheffield United and Chelsea, as well as their trip to Bournemouth in the FA Cup.





If Aubameyang's three-game ban in upheld, Mikel Arteta will likely draft in either Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka to start on the left side of Arsenal's attack.





Alexandre Lacazette, who hasn't scored in any competition for over a month, and club-record signing Pépé will also be tasked with filling in for Aubameyang's goals over the next couple of weeks.

They've scored 11 goals between them across all competitions this season - five fewer than Aubameyang - while Arsenal have only had eight different goalscorers in the Premier League.





Aside from Arsenal's front three, David Luiz and Sokratis are the club's next highest scorers in the league with two goals each. Lucas Torreira, Calum Chambers and Martinelli have all scored just once this season.

