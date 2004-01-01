Arsenal hopeful of Mikel Arteta return against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta is hopeful that he will be able to take Arsenal training on Wednesday and return to the dugout in time for the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool a day later.

The Gunners boss was forced into self isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 at the end of 2021. He had to watch on from home as assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg took charge of Arsenal's late 2-1 loss at home to Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

But the Evening Standard report that there is fresh optimism that Arteta will be able to swiftly return to Arsenal's London Colney training ground as the Gunners ramp up preparations for the visit of Liverpool on Thursday.

Arteta's period in isolation is due to end on Tuesday and should be able to take charge of training on Wednesday as long as he tests negative for Covid-19.

While Arteta is set to return to the dugout after a bout of coronavirus, Jurgen Klopp will miss the trip to the Emirates Stadium after he tested positive last week.

Like Arteta, Klopp was forced to watch a crucial Premier League game from home this weekend as Liverpool surrendered a two-goal lead in an eventual 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Assistant coach Pep Lijnders took charge of the team at Stamford Bridge and is expected to do so again at the Emirates.

Liverpool are also likely to be without Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip after they too returned positive coronavirus tests last week.

Arsenal will be looking to avenge their 4-0 drubbing at Liverpool back in November. The Gunners made a decent start at Anfield before Sadio Mane opened the scoring just before half time, and a second half collapse condemned Arteta's men to a heavy defeat.