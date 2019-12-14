Arsenal in Early Talks With Atletico Madrid to Sign Thomas Lemar

​Arsenal are in talks with Atletico Madrid regarding winger Thomas Lemar, but discussions are at an early stage and all three parties are some way off reaching an agreement at this moment in time.

The Frenchman has struggled to secure a starting place with Los Rojiblancos since arriving from Monaco in the summer of 2018. This season, he has started just nine of his side's opening 20 La Liga clashes, and although he has made 21 appearances in all competitions, Lemar has failed to score or register an assist so far in 2019/20.

​Atletico manager Diego Simeone ​recently admitted that the player has failed to 'live up to expectations' and, as a result, he has been heavily linked with a move away from the club in recent times. Arsenal have previously shown an interest in the 24-year-old, with ​reports revealing that the Spanish side could look to offer Lemar to the Gunners as they look to secure the services of Alexandre Lacazette.

More recently, north London clubs ​Arsenal and Tottenham ​both saw proposals for Lemar turned down, with his club holding out for a fee in the region of €60m for the winger. ​RMC Sport are now reporting that while talks have begun, all three parties are currently far away from reaching an agreement.





Their report points towards t he information recently provided by Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, who claimed that a ​transfer was 'close', but RMC have revealed that this is not the case. However, the 'parties are discussing' a deal.

Chelsea have ​also been offered the chance to sign the Atletico man in recent weeks as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his squad. There appears to be plenty of interest in ​Lemar, but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners or another club are willing to meet Atleti's demands.

Mikel Arteta's men find themselves sat 10th in the Premier League after 24 matches, but are just four points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.