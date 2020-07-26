Arsenal in Talks With Rennes Over William Saliba Loan

Arsenal are in talks with Ligue 1 side Rennes over a loan move for William Saliba, who is yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the club since joining in the summer of 2019.

His only first team outing came during pre-season, where he played 45 minutes of a friendly clash at Milton Keynes Dons.

Talks between the clubs are ongoing, but there is a potential spanner in the works with Rennes closing in on the loan signing of Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani. What impact this could have on the deal is not yet known.

Speaking after the club's Carabao Cup fourth round victory over Liverpool, Arteta admitted it hasn't been easy for Saliba to adjust: "For many reasons, that wasn't the transition year that he needed because he had a lot of injuries, some personal issues and also with Covid and the French league getting cancelled, he didn't have that year.

"He needs that year of transition and we are trying to make the right decisions for him to give him the best transitional year for him to have the player we want in our future."

For more from Ross Kennerley, follow him on Twitter!