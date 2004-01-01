Arsenal in talks with representatives of PSG's Julian Draxler

Arsenal have spoken with the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain's Julian Draxler over a possible move to the Emirates Stadium in January.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new creative midfielder this winter to offer an alternative to breakout star Emile Smith Rowe, and scouts have been scouring Europe to try and find the best possible deal.

Draxler is free to leave PSG | John Berry/Getty Images

Dominik Szoboszlai was a key target before his move to RB Leipzig, but sources have confirmed to 90min that Draxler's name has repeatedly come up in conversations when discussing an alternative to the Hungarian.

Arsenal have long been keen on a move for Draxler, having failed to sign him when he swapped Wolfsburg for PSG back in 2017, and they are open to reigniting their interest now that the German has entered the final six months of his contract.

PSG have made it clear that they will not stand in Draxler's way if he wants to leave the club, and the 27-year-old now is now in talks with a number of clubs across Europe.

Arsenal are interested in offering Draxler a pre-contract ahead of landing him on a free transfer, but the Gunners would also like to bring the German in before the January transfer window comes to a close.

A lot of Arsenal's business in the coming months could hinge on the future of Mesut Ozil. The German has already agreed a deal in principle to join Fenerbahce in the summer, but talks are continuing over what to do with the remaining six months of his £350,000-a-week contract.

If Arsenal can find a way to get Ozil off the books immediately, that would free up a hefty sum of money which could be re-invested elsewhere, and Draxler is one of a handful of players under consideration.

Talks over Ozil's future continue | Harriet Lander/Copa/Getty Images

Interest in Lyon's Houssem Aouar has faded, and while Arsenal are monitoring Norwich City's Emiliano Buendia and Celtic's Ryan Christie, club chiefs are intrigued by the idea of landing someone of Draxler's stature for cheap.

The Gunners will continue to assess their options over the coming weeks, with Mikel Arteta working closely with director Edu to determine the best move, and Draxler is very much in Arsenal's thinking as it stands.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!