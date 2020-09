Arsenal are in talks with two Serie A sides about a potential departure for Lucas Torreira this summer.

The Uruguayan has barely featured under Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard took charge, in part due to a combination of injury and fitness issues.

Arteta has preferred Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka in the heart of midfield, leaving Torreira with a bit-part role coming off the bench when fit. This is in stark contrast to his debut season in north London, where he made 34 Premier League appearances under Unai Emery.

Having previously mentioned his difficulties in adapting to life in England, talk of a return to Serie A for Torreira - where he played with Sampdoria prior to joining Arsenal - has been mooted. With finances stretched at the Emirates Stadium, it appears as if the Gunners are ready to cash in just two years after the 24-year-old joined the club.

As per The Times, a loan move with an option to buy from Fiorentina is close to an agreement. An initial £7.1m loan fee will be parted with, before the Italian side have the option to make the move permanent in 12 months' time for £14.2m.

Interest exists further north, too, with Torino in discussions with the Gunners in a move that would see Torreira reunited with former coach Marco Giampaolo, who managed the midfielder at Sampdoria before he moved to the Premier League.

With targets in mind for Arteta, Torreira has been highlighted as one of few assets in his squad who can accrue a decent fee. Signed for £26m, the Uruguayan still has three years left on his current deal, thus being thrust into Arteta's dispensable group.

He, along with Hector Bellerin, could be on the move. The Spanish full-back is interesting Paris Saint-Germain this window, with the French side already lodging a bid in the region of £25m.

Source : 90min