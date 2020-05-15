Arsenal Interested in PSG Keeper Alphonse Areola as They Look to Provide Competition for Bernd Leno

Arsenal are said to be interested in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, as they look to provide greater competition for Bernd Leno.





Areola has spent the season out on loan at Real Madrid where he was only used sparingly, making eight appearances in all competitions while playing second fiddle to Thibaut Courtois.





Real Madrid v Celta de Vigo - La Liga Santander

Although he has performed well when called upon, Los Blancos are unlikely to make the move permanent. 21-year-old Ukrainian stopper Andriy Lunin - who has spent the season on loan at Oviedo - is likely to provide backup for Courtois next season.





However, Areola remains in demand according to Mundo Deportivo. Their report claims that Arsenal are tracking the France international with a view to signing him when the transfer window opens.





The Gunners current number one Leno has has a solid campaign so far, so it is likely that Areola would only be brought in to increase competition for places and not as a direct replacement.





The German has registered a 0.777 save percentage this season - the third highest in the Premier League, behind only Alisson and Kasper Schmeichel - so dropping him from the first team would be a very surprising move.





Arsenal FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Arsenal's current second goalkeeper is Emiliano Martinez, who has now been at the club for 10 years. The Argentine played in each of his side's Europa League group games this season and he has also been given game time in both domestic cups.





Areola is not the only player to have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium of late. Wantaway Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is understood to have offered to the club, with Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United also in the running as well.





Rabiot could fill the void left by Dani Caballos, whose loan move from Real Madrid will not be made permanent.



