Arsenal interested in Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez

Arsenal are interested in signing Guido Rodriguez, although Real Betis are determined to keep hold of the midfielder this summer.

Rodriguez only arrived at Betis last January, signing from Mexican side Club America where he enjoyed a three-year stint. His first full season in Europe was a resounding success, with the 27-year-old carving out a reputation as one of the best defensive midfielders in Spain.

Only one player made more tackles in La Liga last campaign, while Rodriguez also completed the third most pressures in the league.

His performances have attracted plenty of admirers, including Arsenal. According to Mundo Deportivo (via Ole), the Gunners are interested in signing Rodriguez this summer. The club are on the lookout for a new holding midfielder with the long-serving Granit Xhaka expected to join Roma before the start of the season.

Although Arsenal's interest is fierce, the deal could be tough to complete. Betis are keen to keep hold of the Argentine and will only sell if an offer that is too hard to turn down comes in. Rodriguez is thought to have a release clause of €80m (£68.5m), of which his current side would receive 70% and Club America would get 30%.

Rodriguez scored at the Copa America recently | Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

It is not known how close Arsenal's offer would have to be to this mark to convince Betis to part with one of their star men. If the north Londoners do decide to spend big they would secure a tidy profit as Rodriguez was signed for just €3m (£2.6m) at the beginning of 2020.

As reported by 90min earlier this month, Arsenal are eyeing an expensive squad overhaul this summer. Mikel Arteta is set to be handed as much as £250m to reshape his side following a disappointing 2020/21 campaign where they finished eighth.