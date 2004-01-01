Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid outcast Isco on loan

Arsenal hold a genuine interest in signing Real Madrid outcast Isco on loan, although they will need to free up some wages beforehand.

Isco has been a bit-part player for Los Blancos this season, starting just three La Liga games and registering one assist in all competitions.

Isco has spent plenty of time on the bench | Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

He has been strongly linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in January, with recent reports suggesting Sevilla is his most likely destination, although that may not happen until the summer. The move would see him reunite with former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui, under whom he enjoyed a good spell of form several years ago.

However, according to PA Sport reporter Mark Mann-Bryans, Arsenal are ready to try to move for the Spaniard in January. The club has been loosely linked with Isco in the past, but it now appears that the Gunners' interest is genuine - although the half-season loan move would be dependent on several factors.

Not only would Arsenal require Real to subsidise some of his earnings, they would also need to free up some space in the wage budget themselves. The Gunners have made a horrific start to the season and are currently 15th in the Premier League table, just six points clear of the relegation zone.

Despite their dismal form, Arsenal are not likely to sack Mikel Arteta and are instead set to back him in the January transfer market. Having missed out on wonderkid Dominik Szoboszlai, who has sealed a move to RB Leipzig, Isco could be the creative midfielder that Arsenal need to inject some life back into their season.

He is not the only Spanish player they have been linked with either. Barcelona's Riqui Puig and Sevilla's Joan Jordan are both being tracked by club scouts. Christopher Nkunku and Julian Brandt have also been mentioned as possible targets, but both seem unlikely to favour a mid-season move away from the Bundesliga.