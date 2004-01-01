Arsenal join race for Takehiro Tomiyasu, third Ben White bid expected

Arsenal's transfer window hasn't exploded into life just yet, but all signs point towards a flurry of incomings at the Emirates Stadium.

90min exclusively reported in June that the club's hierarchy are prepared to back Mikel Arteta with around £250m of investment this summer, to allow the Spaniard to overhaul his playing squad and get Arsenal back competing for domestic honours.

A vast array of targets have been identified and some deals are now edging closer to completion. Nuno Tavares is isolating in north London ahead of a switch from Benfica, while only a few details remain in the Gunners' pursuit of Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.

There's also significant interest in Lille midfielder Renato Sanches, and Brighton's Yves Bissouma, Leicester's James Maddison and Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale to a lesser extent - but it's two other players headlining Monday's incoming news, as well as three likely departures...

Takehiro Tomiyasu

Tomiyasu in action for Bologna | Marco Canoniero/Getty Images

Arsenal are in the market for central defenders, we know that as well. David Luiz is no longer at the club after his contract expired at the end of June, and additional reinforcements are required if last season's disappointing eighth-place Premier League finish is to be put to bed.

That's where Bologna's Takehiro Tomiyasu could step in, according to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia). Tottenham are known admirers of the 22-year-old, and it's understood they've already had one bid knocked back by I Rossoblu.

Arsenal are now said to have entered a 'north London derby' for Tomiyasu, with Bologna's asking price thought to be around the €20m mark. Given the Kroenke warchest available to Arteta far exceeds that figure, it's a transfer that is certainly plausible. However...

However....

Ben White

White is one of Arsenal's main targets | Pool/Getty Images

...Arsenal are far more likely to go back in for their primary central defensive target, Brighton and England's Ben White.

He's currently away on Three Lions duty at this summer's Euros, but talk of a £50m move from the Amex to the Emirates has refused to go away over the past couple of weeks. Sky Sports News report that a third bid is expected to be put in for White, after the Seagulls rebuffed Arsenal's opening two offers.

Should Brighton's valuation be met, they won't stand in White's way should he want to further his career at Arsenal - and it's almost guaranteed that he'd become the club's first choice ahead of the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari.

Departures

Guendouzi is off to France on a permanent basis | MICHAEL SOHN/Getty Images

One player who won't be lining up in Arsenal's defence next season is William Saliba, as he's nearing a season-long loan move to Marseille.

When he arrives back in France, he'll hook up with Matteo Guendouzi, who is on the verge of leaving Arsenal permanently. The young midfielder, once heralded as a breakthrough star after being brought to the club by Unai Emery, isn't wanted by head coach Arteta, having fall out of his manager's good graces after an embarrassing show of petulance against, ironically, Brighton at the tail end of the 2019/20 season.

Granit Xhaka is also expected to move on in the coming days, with a transfer to Jose Mourinho's Roma currently being formalised.

For more from Toby Cudworth, follow him on Twitter!