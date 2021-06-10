Arsenal 'keen' on versatile RB Leipzig star Tyler Adams

Arsenal are showing interest in versatile RB Leipzig and USMNT player Tyler Adams as the Gunners look to secure the right-back position, amid the possibility that Hector Bellerin could move on.

Bellerin has been linked with a number of clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis. Juventus have also been added to that list in recent days.

Adams is part of an emerging generation of American talent and has played as a defensive midfielder, right-back and wing-back for Leipzig over the past year alone.

The Athletic writes that such versatility makes him a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s tactical system at Arsenal and the club are ‘keen’ on the 22-year-old.

However, it is also noted that Leipzig, having already lost Dayot Upamecano to Bayern Munich and Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool this summer, may not be willing to let another starter leave.

Arsenal’s search for a right-back has already led them to serious interest in Norwich star Max Aarons, who impressed for the Canaries in the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign and again in the Championship this season to help them get promoted.

Despite their return to the top flight, Norwich would be willing to let Aarons go if a suitable offer meets their asking price, a policy that has already been seen in action when they sold Emi Buendia to Aston Villa for an initial £33m just this week.

90min revealed in late April that Norwich have informed Aarons they won’t stand in his way if their valuation of around £30m is met. The player was born in London, before moving to Luton and Norwich, but would be happy to now return to the capital.

Manchester City, Everton, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Newcastle have all additionally asked to be kept informed of any developments regarding his future.

