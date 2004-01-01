Arsenal keen to sell Alexandre Lacazette this summer

Arsenal are willing to let Alexandre Lacazette leave the club this summer, with the striker deemed surplus to requirements at the club.

The Frenchman arrived at the Emirates as the Gunners' record signing in 2017, moving from Lyon for £52m. However, he has never fully justified that price tag over his four seasons.

Lacazette has been a fairly reliable goal-getter, notching 65 goals in his 170 Arsenal appearances, but has failed to shine quite as was expected.

As Mikel Arteta plans a summer rebuild of his squad, the striker has not been offered an extension on his expiring contract.

The Sun report that any admirers will be able to sign Lacazette for a fee of just £15m - courtesy of the fact that the striker's deal with the club is entering its final year.

Arteta is determined to let the striker go for a fee, in order to raise extra funds to go for Chelsea's Tammy Abraham this window.

30-year-old Lacazette, however, does come with significant salary demands. His contract with the Gunners sees him earn £175,000 per week, potentially putting off any suitors.

If the club fail to move the player on, Arteta insists he is content for Lacazette to remain in the squad as back-up to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - although the Gunners would lose the chance to recoup any money for their striker, who would almost certainly leave for free next summer.

Sead Kolasinac, Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson are other names whose contracts are now into their final years, and all are expected to become free agents following the conclusion of the 2021/22 season.

Regarding incomings, Arteta's revamp of the squad is moving steadily. The Arsenal boss has so far brought in £17m Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, £7m Nuno Tavares from Benfica, and are expected to complete the £50m signing of Ben White from Brighton soon.

The Gunners are also keen to introduce a new goalkeeper to the ranks, with negotiations between the club and Sheffield United over Aaron Ramsdale still ongoing. The Blades have told Arsenal that they're determined to receive in excess of £32m for their number one.