Arsenal kit leak: 2022/23 adidas away shirt

Arsenal's away shirt for the 2022/23 season has been leaked online, with Gunners fans set to be treated to a stunning black and gold number.

While their adidas home strip looks set to be a timeless design paying homage to their tops from the 1990s, Arsenal's away kit will have more of a modern feel about it.

Kit leak experts Footy Headlines have run some pictures of the leaked shirt having confirmed earlier in 2022 that the Gunners would sport this slick colour scheme next year.

Like their current away kit, this design will see Arsenal use a minimalist version of their club crest, with only the cannon featuring on the chest.

A black abstract pattern dominates the shirt and will be supported by metallic gold details.

Arsenal's outfielders have not worn a black kit since the 2017/18 season when Puma fitted them with a black and pink third strip which proved popular among fans.

Arsenal supporters will be hoping that this smooth design will be adorned in the Champions League, with Mikel Arteta's side on course to return to the competition after a five-year absence.