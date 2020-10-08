Arsenal Latest on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Kieran Tierney Availability for Man City Clash

Arsenal have received good news about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's fitness, while an appeal has been launched against Kieran Tierney's enforced quarantine period.

The Gunners have a host of players away on international duty at present, with just a small handful of the senior squad training at London Colney ahead of the Premier League returning.

Looking sharp, @CalumChambers95 ?



? Mini games

? Shooting practice

?️‍♂️ And ????? forfeits



Fresh training footage from Colney ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2020

Fears were raised over the fitness of their captain, Aubameyang, who had to withdraw from the Gabon squad due to a small ankle sprain picked up during the recent win over Sheffield United. However, he has since been pictured by the club in full training, allaying fears over an extended period on the sidelines.

As such, he looks set to be fit for the upcoming Premier League clash with City on 17 October.

Another area where Arsenal are less sure of is in defence. Stuart Armstrong tested positive for COVID-19 while away with the Scotland squad for their play-off clash with Israel, with fellow teammate Tierney deemed a 'close contact' of the Southampton midfielder and forced to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Daily Mail report that the Gunners have held talks with the Scottish government and Scottish Football Association to try and find a solution. Tierney, who is adamant that he followed social distancing guidelines, has produced three negative coronavirus tests since Armstrong tested positive.

? @KieranTierney1: "I'm so disappointed and frustrated to be in this situation. I have adhered to all regulations and made sure I was socially distancing from my team mates in the hotel." pic.twitter.com/DUGzLoIb3x — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 7, 2020

Arsenal's case includes proof that the left-back was sitting 2.8m away from his Scotland teammate, information provided by the Lothian health board (LHB), while they were playing video games in a hotel room.

An LHB official even entered the room where the pair were playing video games and confirmed that the distance between them was an acceptable length. Mikel Arteta's side now face an anxious wait to see if their appeal is successful.

