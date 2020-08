Arsenal have launched their new adidas away kit for the 2020/21 season that pays tribute to the club’s iconic former home at Highbury Stadium.

The striking design ‘unites generations’ and is a nod to the famous marble halls in Highbury’s east stand. Despite Arsenal leaving the old ground in 2006, the façade of the east stand, which was built in 1936, still exists and was incorporated into the new development on the site.

As a modern look inspired by the past, Arsenal want the new jersey to reflect the club’s triumphant history while also looking forward into what they hope is a promising future.

The new kit will be worn for the very first time when Arsenal Women face French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarter-final in San Sebastian on Saturday.

The Gunners are the only English club left in the last eight of the Champions League mini tournament, which is being played in northern Spain in a similar way to the men’s competition being held solely in Lisbon amid the coronavirus crisis.

The new adidas kit for the 2020/21 season is now available at the club’s flagship Armoury store, Arsenal Direct, adidas.co.uk and selected adidas stores exclusively until Wednesday, August 26. After that, it will go on sale at a wider range of retailers.

