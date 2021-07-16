Arsenal launch home kit for 2021/22 season

Arsenal & adidas have launched the club's new home kit for the upcoming season, and will wear it for the first time in Saturday's friendly with Rangers.

The shirt is a classic Arsenal red and white, but features navy branding on the shoulders and will be accompanied by white shorts and socks. The shirt also features the Arsenal for Everyone logo on the inside collar.

Arsenal's new kit is available to buy now at the adidas website, Arsenal Direct, the Armoury and in-store with adidas.

Our new @adidasfootball home kit ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2021

Premier League clubs will welcome fans back to grounds in full this season, after more than a year away due to the pandemic. And the players are excited to get back in front of the crowds ahead of the new season.

Arsenal full back Kieran Tierney, said of the kit: “I love it. It’s a smart design and I can’t wait to pull it on and represent this club in front of our supporters once again. It simply hasn’t been the same without our fans. We’re raring to go and can’t wait for Emirates Stadium to be rocking again."