Arsenal launch vibrant new third kit for 2022/23 season

Arsenal have unveiled their new third kit for the 2022/23 season, a vibrant pink adidas design that also sees the return of the Ermine pattern first used on the club’s crest in the 1940s.

The pink shirt is complemented by navy blue and clear blue trim, while it will be worn with navy blue shorts and pink socks.

The kit will be worn for the first time when Arsenal open the new Premier League season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Friday 4 August.

This is the first time ever that Arsenal have had a pink kit. Change strips in the past have typically been blue or yellow, with white also a colour that has come back more recently. The closest the Gunners have been to pink was the purple number seen in 2012/13.

Bukayo Saka is happy in the new kit | Arsenal/adidas

Leah Williamson and co. will look good in the WSL | Arsenal/adidas

Arsenal have used the kit launch to celebrate a number of inspirational figures in the community.

Tayshan Hayden-Smith is a semi-professional footballer and community gardener who has brought to life his community surrounding the Grenfell Tower amongst other green spaces in the local area by initiating the ‘Grenfell Garden of Peace’.

Sherelle is a DJ using her status as one of the most popular and best loved dance DJs in the country to run her own label and platform called Beautiful, which carries the same ethos: to elevate Black and LGBTQ+ voices and stories that have been neglected.

Jelani Blackman is a musical artist who has played at Glastonbury and is a mentor to a host of upcoming and young artists across North and West London, offering help, support and advice for a community of musicians.

Melanin Skate Gals & Pals is a London-based collective that brings representation to skateboarding, and a platform for minority voices to be heard, empowering minority communities by bringing them together and helping break down any barriers they face in skateboarding.

The theme of community is continued from Arsenal’s earlier kit launches this summer.

£5 from home shirts bought directly through the club going to the Arsenal Foundation, while a film to unveil the away jersey heroed Aston Mack, founder of Orlando Freedom Fighters who came to prominence at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Orlando wearing an Arsenal shirt in July 2020.

The new third kit is available now at Arsenal Direct and the Armoury, as well as in-store and online with adidas.