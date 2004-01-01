Arsenal leading chase for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal are leading the chase to sign Lisandro Martinez from Ajax with the defender intent on leaving Amsterdam this summer, 90min understands.

The Gunners are continuing to push ahead with their transfer plans with the signing of Porto playmaker Fabio Vieira now a mere formality.

90min understands Mikel Arteta's side have a particular interest in Argentina international Martinez, who is capable of playing at centre-back, left-back and in midfield.

However, the Gunners are not alone in the race to sign the 24-year-old and Ajax are aware of further strong interest. Fellow Premier League sides Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham are keeping a close eye on the situation, while Barcelona and Inter are also in the mix.

Newcastle and Spurs have already failed in bids to sign left-sided defenders so far this month. The Magpies have failed in their late bid to beat West Ham to Rennes' Nayef Aguerd, while Tottenham target Alessandro Bastoni is set to stay at Inter.

New Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who coached Martinez at Ajax, remains a fan of the defender, but the Red Devils' priority defensive targets remain Jurrien Timber and Pau Torres.

Martinez only signed a new contract with Ajax back in October 2021, but has informed the hierarchy at the club that he wants to leave this transfer window.