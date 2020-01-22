Arsenal Learn Layvin Kurzawa Asking Price as Gunners Weigh Up January Bid

​Arsenal have been told to cough up between €5m and €10m for Paris Saint-Germain's Layvin Kurzawa, if they intend on securing his signature this window.





Mikela Arteta is eager to add defensive reinforcements this window after seeing his leaky defence ship the second highest number of goals in the Premier League top ten, while also become crippled with injuries and suspensions.

At left-back the club have been unable to call upon summer signing Kieran Tierney, who is due to be sidelined until March with a dislocated shoulder, meanwhile Sead Kolasinac has seen his playing time be limited due to an array of niggling issues.





Not for the first time this season, Arteta was forced to play 18-year-old forward Bukayo Saka as a makeshift defender, prompting the club to explore the transfer market.





One avenue they have opted to pursue is that of PSG's Kurzawa. A five-year deal ​was agreed to bring the 27-year-old in on a free transfer in the summer - as his contract expires at the end of the season. However, the club have been trying to broker a cut-price deal to bring that move forward to this window and, if they are to do so, then the ​Telegraph claim they will need to part with 'at least' €5m.





PSG are happy for the full-back to depart Paris this January having fallen down the pecking order at the club, but are looking for potentially up to half the £20m they paid for him when they brought him to the capital from Monaco in 2015.

Should Kurzawa become a ​Premier League player this month then it would seemingly spell the end for one of either Tierney or Kolasinac. The more likely outcome would be the Bosnian, given the fact the Gunners splashed out £25m for the Scotsman less than a year ago and Kolasinac's wages are around the £100k per week bracket.





Whether ​Arsenal will choose to pursue the deal further is not yet known, but given the previous developments it seems as if they're content to wait until the summer to secure the deal. Furthermore, Saka's impressive displays as a makeshift left-back have meant Arsenal are less desperate for cover in that position, whereas injury and suspension to central defenders Calum Chambers and David Luiz respectively mean their focus is surely elsewhere.

