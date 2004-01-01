 
  1. Footymad
  2. Gunners Mad
  3. Gunners Latest
  4. Gunners News

Arsenal legend explains why Mikel Merino is 'exactly what Gunners need'

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has suggested that Mikel Merino is a strong fit for the 'number nine' role he's been asked to fill in recent weeks, even bringing attributes that Kai Havertz doesn't.
Source : 90min