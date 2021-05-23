Arsenal line up £30m bid for Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal are lining up a huge £30m bid for Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale having already seen two offers knocked back by the Championship club.

The 23-year-old rejoined the Blades in the summer of 2020 in an £18.5m move from Bournemouth, and he ended the campaign as their Player and Young Player of the Season, despite conceding 63 goals on their way to a disappointing relegation.

United’s Number 1. ?



Aaron Ramsdale, Sheffield United Player of the Year 20/21. ? pic.twitter.com/FViQHk9dQO — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) May 23, 2021

It was Ramsdale's second successive relegation from the top flight, but that hasn't stopped other Premier League outfits from circling. According to talkSPORT, Arsenal have already had two bids rejected for the shot-stopper, and are preparing a new £30m offer to secure his services.

The Gunners are keen to strengthen in the goalkeeping department, with Bernd Leno currently their only senior shot-stopper. Runar Alex Runarsson and Arthur Okonkwo both play backup to the German, but Runarsson suffered a disastrous Carabao Cup debut in December 2020, and Okonkwo has endured his only struggles throughout pre-season.

Teenager Karl Jakob Hein has also stepped in for some friendlies this summer, but coach Mikel Arteta is desperate to welcome some proven top-flight quality on board. Arsenal have subsequently turned their attention to Ramsdale, who despite suffering back-to-back relegations, remains highly-rated.

The former Bournemouth man was part of England's 26-man squad for Euro 2020, having received the call-up due to an injury to Manchester United star Dean Henderson. His stardom and potential big-money move will come as a huge boost to the Cherries, who inserted a considerable sell-on percentage clause in the deal when he left for Sheffield United last summer.

Ramsdale would surely be brought in to challenge Leno for the number one spot, given the hefty price tag which Arsenal are willing to pay, or he may even be the German's replacement should he leave the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

Arsenal are attempting to revolutionise the squad under Arteta, and are looking to bring in young and promising players to inject some life into the side.