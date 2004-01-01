 
Arsenal & Liverpool target on 'strike list' of Borussia Dortmund players

Borussia Dortmund are keen on offloading Dutch forward Donyell Malen, who has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal according to reports.
Source : 90min

