Arsenal Looking for 'Just £30m' for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Latest on Pursuit of Willian

Arsenal are said to be holding out for a mere £30m for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Chelsea's Willian could yet lower his contract demands to keep the Gunners in the race for his signature.





Aubameyang has made 97 appearances since making the switch to north London in January 2018, and the forward has scored a hugely impressive 61 goals in this time. Replacing Granit Xhaka as captain as well, Aubameyang has also become an influential leader within the dressing room.





Arsenal have no plans to engage in further contract talks with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and will look to sell him before the end of his contract! ? https://t.co/JW74Eeucrz — 90min (@90min_Football) April 16, 2020

There is no denying the importance of the 30-year-old to the Gunners, with the player often being deployed on the left-wing despite being a natural striker. However, Aubameyang's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2021, and a source recently told 90min that the club currently have no plans to discuss a new contract with their star man. Arsenal want to avoid the risk of losing Aubameyang on a free transfer next summer and, as a result, they are considering trying to offload him.





The Sun now report that the Gunners are searching for 'just £30m' for his services as Mikel Arteta is 'desperate' not to lose him on a free transfer next year. Moreover, Aubameyang has 'rebuffed' all efforts from the club to extend his deal. And due to the financial impact of the coronavirus, it now 'appears' as though the chiefs are 'happy' to let him leave for that cut-price fee.





Elsewhere, the report alludes to Arsenal's interest in Chelsea's Willian, who is looking likely to be a free agent this summer. They are keen on the 31-year-old, but have since 'baulked' at the Brazilian's demands.





It is said that Willian is after a three-year deal with a £120,000-per-week salary. However, the Gunners aren't keen on handing out a three-year contract to a player who is entering the latter stages of his career.





Despite this, The Sun add that Willian is 'open' to staying in London and could yet lower his demands to keep Arsenal in the running, while his agent Kia Joorabchian could also be key to negotiating a deal. The agent has close ties with members currently at the Emirates, but he is now looking to secure 'one final lucrative deal' for his client.





Willian has also attracted interest from other clubs around Europe. Most notably, however, he is sensationally said to be in 'favourable negotiations' with runaway league leaders Liverpool.



