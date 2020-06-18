Arsenal Looking to Offload Mesut Ozil - Player Determined to See Out Final Year of Contract

Mesut Ozil is determined to see out the final year of his contract - though Arsenal want to offload the midfielder in the summer.





The 31-year-old arrived at the Emirates Stadium back in 2013 and after an impressive first few years, his form has tailed off massively. His big money contract extension in January 2018 has been a decision since questioned by fans.





Mesut Ozil has made 18 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season

He earns around £350,000-a-week and has returned just six Premier League goals and four assists over the past two seasons. According to ESPN, the Gunners are keen to shift his off the wage bill in the summer, but the Ozil is content to run down his deal - which is set to expire in June 2021.





Arsenal are facing the daunting prospect of a squad overhaul on a shoestring budget due to the financial uncertainty created by the COVID-19 outbreak, combined with a the effects of missing out on Champions League money in recent seasons. Efforts have been made to curtail the wage bill with Ozil the only player who refused to take a 12.5% pay cut over the next 12 months.





The club face an uphill struggle to qualify for Europe's premier competition this season as well. They currently sit in ninth placed, six points adrift of fifth placed Manchester United, albeit with a game in hand.





Ozil was omitted from the Arsenal squad that were soundly defeated by Manchester City on Wednesday. According to the Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta rang the German after the game to explain why he was not included.





Arteta told Ozil that he did not feel he looked sharp enough to warrant a place in his 20 man squad, also outlining that he expected to see more from the playmaker in future training sessions.





It is understood that Arteta still views the creative genius as part of his plans this season and he could be in line for some playing when the Gunners face Brighton on Saturday.



