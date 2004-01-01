Arsenal Losing to Battle to Have Kieran Tierney Available for Man City Clash

Arsenal are expected to be without defender Kieran Tierney for Saturday's trip to face Manchester City after failing to convince the Scottish Government that he does not need to isolate after a case of COVID-19 was detected in the Scotland camp.

Tierney was deemed to have come into close contact with Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong - who later tested positive for the virus - and despite testing negative himself, Tierney was still forced into a period of isolation.

Tierney believes he does not need to isolate | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Tierney is adamant that he followed all social distancing guidelines and should be released from isolation, and Arsenal have been battling with health officials to try and get him freed in time for Saturday's trip to the Etihad Stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal went into great detail with their plea. They attached evidence proving Tierney did not come within 2.8m of Armstrong when the pair sat in the same hotel room to play video games.

The Lothian Health Board were called in to assess the risk and determined that Tierney had not gone against any regulations, but Arsenal have still not been able to convince the Scottish Government to let Tierney go early.

The Gunners are now expected to be without Tierney, who is a natural left-back but has impressed in a central role this season, when they face City.

His absence will come as a huge blow to Arteta, who is looking to get one over on his former mentor Pep Guardiola.

Either Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could be called in to replace Tierney at left-back, but if Arteta was hoping to play the Scot in a central role, the likes of Rob Holding or Calum Chambers could be given the nod.

Arteta will have to find an alternative | Clive Rose/Getty Images

Arsenal have been in impressive form this season, winning three of their four Premier League games and only coming unstuck against defending champions Liverpool.

The Gunners appear to have continued their momentum from the end of last season's FA Cup triumph, which saw them pick up an outstanding 2-0 win over City in the semi-final.

