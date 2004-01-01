Arsenal & Lyon in talks over Vivianne Miedema & Nikita Parris swap

Arsenal are trying to bring England forward Nikita Parris back to the WSL ahead of next season, but the talks that are believed to have already started could potentially end up with the prolific Vivianne Miedema heading to Lyon in the opposite direction.

Miedema is one of the WSL’s biggest and most marketable stars and last season became the competition’s all-time leading scorer after another fine campaign in front of goal. However, her contract is up in 2022 and, as transfer fees creep more and more into the women’s game, Arsenal potentially risk losing a valuable asset for nothing if her future is not resolved this year.

Lyon have eyes for prolific Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The Guardian writes that Arsenal are keen on Parris, who joined Lyon in 2019. But with Lyon interested in Miedema there is scope for some sort of swap deal. However, even if a swap cannot be agreed, the Gunners are tipped to pursue Parris independently regardless.

The 27-year-old former Manchester City star has scored regularly for Lyon, winning the Champions League with the French giants last season, while she was boosted with more game time as a result of the long-term ACL injury suffered by Ada Hegerberg in January 2020.

But as Lyon look to overcome the shock of being knocked out of this season’s Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain at the quarter-final stage – they also trail PSG in the French league as it stands – attention has turned to how they can improve.

Parris was previously one of the WSL's top stars at Man City | Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images

Miedema is an obvious choice because of her record and quality. But Arsenal are keen to strengthen themselves as they attempt to close the gap on Chelsea and Manchester City. In that respect, the Gunners have already landed long-term target Mana Iwabuchi, but Parris, who was the WSL’s top scorer when she left England, would be a next level signing.

