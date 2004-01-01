Arsenal 'make contact' over Eden Hazard transfer

Arsenal have made 'contact' with Real Madrid over a sensational move for Eden Hazard.

Hazard have endured a nightmare three years since arriving at Santiago Bernabeu for an astronomical fee, with injuries and poor performances restricting his influence.

His poor fortune has continued this season with the Belgian managing just one assist in just under 700 minutes of La Liga football.

According to Foot Mercato, Arsenal could be ready to offer Hazard a fresh start. They report that the Gunners have made 'first contact' over a potential deal with Mikel Arteta said to be personally keen on the signing.

Hazard would likely have to take a sizeable wage-cut to move to north London and his arrival would not seem to fit in with Arsenal's recent recruitment policy. In recent seasons the Gunners have tended to sign younger players to develop. A high-earning 31-year-old would seems out of step with technical director Edu's preferences.

Hazard has also been linked with newly-monied Newcastle United in the past and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies would go in for him again.

The forward has been tenuously touted for a Chelsea return, though the club's current ownership situation makes this impossible at this time.