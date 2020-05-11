Arsenal Make Decision Over Future Dani Ceballos Deal as Spaniard Prepares for Loan Extension

Arsenal are confident they'll be able to keep Dani Ceballos in north London for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign - but the club won't look to sign the Spain international permanently.





Ceballos joined the Gunners on a season-long loan from Real Madrid last summer, and despite an impressive start in an Arsenal shirt, the 23-year-old has largely struggled to make a lasting impression on fans at the club.





Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta now appears to be ready to cut any ties with Ceballos ahead of the 2020/21 season, with El Confidencial reporting the Gunners won't pursue a permanent transfer or another loan when the season eventually comes to a close.





It's expected Ceballos will still be sold by his parent club Real Madrid as he's surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabéu, with his boyhood club Real Betis, as well as their bitter rivals Sevilla, most notably being linked with a move.





Although Arsenal don't appear to have Ceballos in their long-term plans, the Gunners are still eager to keep the 23-year-old at the club for the remainder of the 2019/20 season - regardless of when it finishes.





Ceballos' loan deal is officially set to expire on 30 June, but as the Premier League isn't expected to start again until next month, the Spain international would be due to return to Real Madrid before the season is completed under his current terms.





The Premier League are already working on a set of rules for players who are out of contract at the end of June and Arsenal are 'confident' they will be able to extend Ceballos' loan deal for another month or two if required.





Although there will be a handful of clubs who are interested in taking Ceballos off Real Madrid's hands when the transfer window opens, it's understood the midfielder is notably pushing for a return to Real Betis.





The 23-year-old's move back to the Estadio Benito Villamarín could pave the way for Arsenal to complete the signing of Nabil Fekir, who is being considered as a replacement for both Ceballos and Mesut Özil.



