Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta Refuses to Rule Out Late Gunners Surge Into Top 4

​ Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta still has an eye on a top-four Premier League place this season.





With the ultimate goal of restoring the Gunners to the Champions League after several years away from the elite level, Arteta is refusing to rule out a late surge if his team finds some consistency.





Arsenal are currently 10th in the Premier League table after winning just six of their 25 games all season and are on course for their lowest finish since 1994/95 when they placed 12th.

The gap between Arteta’s Gunners, who have drawn each of their last four league games, and fourth place Chelsea is 10 points. And while that margin is big and a number of club are also chasing down a top-four spot, the Spaniard has not lost hope.

Excluding leaders Liverpool, none of the sides above Arsenal have won more than two games in a row in their last five Premier League fixtures. The opportunity to make a surge into the top four could therefore be available for anyone able to put together any sort of positive run.

“I want to go game by game,” Arteta is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“At the moment we are far from it, but there are a lot of games to play. It is very tight. Everybody is giving points away. It will depend on us. If we are able to put three or four wins in a row, we will be much closer,” he explained.

“I just want to improve game by game and day by day. I think we have to talk about the present and not much about the future.”

Arsenal have spent part of their winter break at a training camp in Dubai, with the club to resume action on Sunday 16 February when Newcastle visit the Emirates Stadium.

