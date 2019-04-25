Arsenal, Manchester United and AC Milan All Send Scouts to Watch West Ham Loanee Sead Hak?abanovi?

Reports suggest that some of Europe's elite clubs, including the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Milan, have been spotted scouting West Ham's Sead Hakšabanović ​while on loan in the Swedish top flight.

The 20-year-old midfielder was bought by the London club in 2017 for £2.7m from Swedish side Halmstad but has only made two appearances for the first team. After an unsuccessful loan spell with Malaga, Hakšabanović joined IFK Norrköping in January 2019 where he has flourished, attracting the attention of some of Europe's top sides.

Swedish media outlet ​Fotbollskanalen reported that the likes of ​United , Milan, ​Arsenal , Ajax and Benfica were in attendance for Norrköping's 2-0 defeat to Danish side Brøndby in the Atlantic Cup on Friday.





When Hakšabanović was asked about the impact foreign clubs watching his games has on him, the midfielder said: "I t's been a part of that, but I'm just trying to focus on my game and what I do on the pitch."





Despite only being 20 years of age, Hakšabanović already has five caps for his national team Montenegro, the country he opted to represent despite being born in Sweden. These caps include a start at Wembley as England ran out 7-0 victors in European Championship qualifying last November.

After 12 months in Sweden with Norrköping, Hakšabanović has eight goals and as many assists in 34 outings across all competitions.





Interest from clubs in top European leagues is nothing new for the Montenegro international and should his performances continue to warrant this attention, it seems as though his time in Sweden may soon come to an end.



