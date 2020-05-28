Arsenal & Manchester United Weigh Up Move for Federico Bernardeschi

Arsenal and Manchester United are among a cluster of Premier League clubs who are keeping tabs on want-away Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi, with the Italy international eyeing a move to the Premier League.





The 26-year-old has seen his first-team chances severely limited this season, following the arrival of ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, and the winger has contributed little when handed the opportunity, scoring only once in 24 appearances.





SS Lazio v Juventus - Serie A

And La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Sarri's lack of faith has led to Bernardeschi targeting a move away from Turin, more specifically to the Premier League. And fortunately for the discontent star, there are a number of English clubs keeping a close eye on his next movements.





Heading this list of potential suitors are Man Utd and Arsenal, while Chelsea are also mentioned as a possible home for the ex-Fiorentina star.





Arsenal appear to be the stand-out favourites to land their target, as they are known to be in the market for a forward to bolster their current attacking options.





Bernardeschi arrived at Juve in 2017, having left rivals Fiorentina for a fee of around €40m. But after showing early signs of promise, he has struggled to nail down a regular starting role, and his minutes have been reduced even further since Massimiliano Allegri's departure at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.





Juventus v Atletico Madrid: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Bernardeschi is a creative and tricky winger, but he can also play behind the striker in a more advanced role, making him an exciting and versatile option for any coach (except Sarri).





The Juve man could be lined up as a possible alternative to Gunners star Nicolas Pepe, who has failed to live up to the hefty fee which Arsenal paid in last summer's transfer window.





The 25-year-old has shown flashes of his wonderful skill and technique over the course of the campaign, but he has also produced inconsistent and lacklustre displays, leaving Arsenal with some difficult questions to ponder.



