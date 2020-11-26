Arsenal Midfielder Joe Willock 'Shaken' After Losing Contol of Car on Motorway

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock escaped unscathed after footage emerged of the 21-year-old losing control of his car en route to Arsenal training.

The accident was recorded via the dashcam of the driver behind, with Willock appearing to misjudge an exit from the A1 motorway and lose control of his Mercedes-AMG G-class which cut across three lanes.

The car’s rear wheel flew off after the impact with the crash barrier and the vehicle careered across the road before landing in a grass verge.

EXCLUSIVE: Terrifying moment young Arsenal star Joe Willock loses control of his £140,000 Mercedes G-Wagon https://t.co/cmyBXc4EpH pic.twitter.com/92uUFNmkTK — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 26, 2020

The Times notes that the crash occurred the day before Arsenal's stalemate with Leeds United last Sunday. Willock travelled with the squad just hours after the incident, one that left him 'shaken'.

A witness told the Daily Mail: "I didn't know who he was. He was a bit shaken, but fine.

"I got out of the car and I went to his window, which was blacked out. You could see that he was trying to reverse back out of the verge.

"The back wheel was missing but you could see the hub spinning out. He wound the window down and I said: 'You can't reverse'. He let out a big scream.

"I said, 'You went around the corner a bit fast'. He said, 'I know, I'm an idiot'. He said he was on his way to training, for Arsenal.

Willock started Arsenal's Europa League clash with Molde on Thursday evening | SVEIN OVE EKORNESVAG/Getty Images

"He got out and said, 'Do you think it's a write-off?'. I said, 'I'm no expert, but I think so - you have half a tree in your front bumper'," the eyewitness added.

Starring in the Europa League this season has seen Willock garner the trust of manager Mikel Arteta. Although his first Premier League start lasted only an hour and was pretty disappointing on the whole, there's hope that the 21-year-old could be Arsenal's solution to their creative woes.

The Gunners host Wolves on Sunday night in what surely has to be touted as a must-win game following a run of just one win from their last five top-flight encounters.