Arsenal Miss Out on Layvin Kurzawa as Juventus Close on Mattia De Sciglio Swap Deal

​Juventus are poised to confirm the signing of Arsenal target Layvin Kurzawa from Paris Saint-Germain, in a swap deal that will see Mattia De Sciglio move in the opposite direction.

Kurzawa joined PSG in 2015 but has struggled to establish himself as a bonafide starter since, never making more than 20 Ligue 1 appearances during his four full seasons at the club.





Arsenal had been strongly linked with making a move to sign the 28-year-old on a free transfer when his contract expired in the summer but Juventus have now hijacked the move.

Totally confirmed. Kurzawa to Juventus, De Sciglio to PSG. The swap is going to be completed soon. Personal terms agreed and the two clubs are now completing last details. ⚡️🇫🇷⚪️⚫️ #PSG #Juventus #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2020

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Old Lady have reached an agreement with PSG over a swap deal involving Kurzawa and De Sciglio, with the transfer reported to be "totally confirmed". The defenders have both negotiated personal terms and the two clubs are now hammering out the final details.

The Gunners had been considering making a January offer of between €5m and €10m for Kurzawa as they are currently short of cover at left-back. Summer arrival Kieran Tierney is sidelined until March with a dislocated shoulder, while Sead Kolasinac continues to struggle with an array of fitness issues.

This has led to young winger Bukayo Saka being deployed in the role in recent weeks and although he has performed admirably, Arteta will still be disappointed to have squandered the chance to recruit a more natural full-back.

Though they appear to have missed out on Kurzawa, the Gunners could finalise the signing of Flamengo centre-back Pablo Mari soon, with the Brazilian expected to complete a medical at the club after flying to London with technical director Edu.





Arteta is also exploring the possibility of a loan deal for Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko. The 23-year-old only has 18 months left on his contract but that has not stopped the Ukrainian Premier League leaders quoting the Gunners around £30m for the player.

